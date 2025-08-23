Dibrugarh: In a landmark initiative, the Indian Army on Saturday organised the maiden Exercise Aarogya Setu at Rupai, Doomdooma in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

A first of its kind, it marked a civil-military medical fusion exercise in the region.

The event aimed at strengthening cooperation between Army Medical Corps , reputed senior civil doctors from leading hospitals and PHCs of Tinsukia and the Northern Frontier Railway Hospital, Tinsukia.

The focus of the exercise was on how Army and Civil medical fraternities can work together during disasters and war-like situations.

A special highlight was the participation of a doctor from the Northern Frontier Railway Hospital. who introduced the concept of train ambulances —a life-saving facility.

The presentation drew great interest and sparked discussions on innovative methods of large-scale casualty evacuation.

The interactive session witnessed healthy and heartfelt exchanges between Army and Civil doctors, who deliberated on real-time challenges of casualty evacuation in wartime scenarios.

Doctors from both sides discussed how civil institutions can extend crucial support to Army medical authorities.

Several participants described the event as an emotional and eye-opening experience.

Senior officials underscored this maiden exercise will serve as a milestone for future cooperation.

And it will also lay the foundation for greater preparedness, resilience and trust between the Army and civil society.

Exercise Aarogya Setu has not only strengthened medical synergy but also reinforced the spirit of nation-building and collective responsibility.

Beyond doubt, it is a step towards a more secure and caring future.