Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and scientific positions or jobs in BRIC NABI in 2025.

BRIC-National Agri-Food and Biomanufacturing Institute (BRIC NABI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers, Scientists and Management Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Management Assistant (through Direct recruitment)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized Institute/ University or equivalent with adequate experience of work in administration/ accounts/ establishment matters with a total of 05 years of work experience; out of which

a. 2 years of regular service experience in Level-5 of 7th CPC (or)

b. 3 years of regular service experience in Level-4 of 7th CPC.

Name of post : Management Assistant (on deputation/ absorption)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized Institute/University or equivalent with adequate experience of work in administration/ accounts/ establishment matters.

Experience: Officials of the Central Government, State Governments, Universities, Public Sector Undertaking and Government funded research organizations/ Institutions subject to fulfilment of the following conditions:

a. Holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre (or) With two years of regular service experience in Level-5 of 7th CPC (or) three years of regular service experience in Level-4 of 7th CPC

b. Possessing the educational qualifications prescribed for direct recruits.

Name of post : Scientist-F (on deputation/ absorption)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Name of post : Associate Plant Manager (Scientist-E Bioprocess Plant

Engineering) (through Direct recruitment)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a) M.Tech/M.E. and Ph.D in Chemical Technology/Chemical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Food Technology or Food Engineering or agricultural technology/engineering or

Biotechnology from a recognized university/ Institute with 6 years of R&D work experience specially focused/directed to its translational potential in biomass or agri-food processing, nutrition & nutraceuticals in secondary agriculture bioproducts perspectives.

b) The educational specialization and experience for this position is as specified below as per needs of the Institute.

Name of post : Scientist-C (through Direct recruitment)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Doctorate in Chemical/ Biological Sciences/ Agricultural Sciences with

03 years of R&D work experience (OR) Masters (M.E.-M.Tech) in fields of Chemical/ Biological/ Agricultural Technology/ Computer Sciences from a recognized University with 06 years of R&D experience specifically for application in agriculture, food processing, nutrition, nutraceuticals and secondary agriculture (OR) B.E./B.Tech in Chemical Engineering/ Biochemical Engineering, Biotechnology, Polymer Science with 08 years of R&D experience (relaxable by 02 years for meritorious candidates).

How to apply :

The eligible candidates shall apply in the prescribed format along with the supporting documents. The applications must reach The Administrative Officer, BRIC-NABI (formerly Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing -CIAB, Mohali), Knowledge City, Sector-81, Mohali – 140306, Punjab, India in a sealed envelope superscribing “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF “___________” on the envelope. The applications (in offline mode through post/by hand/in-person) must reach by 06 November 2025 (05:00 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Link 1 , Link 2