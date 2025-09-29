Applications are invited for recruitment of various consultant positions or career in CDAC in 2025.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultants in 2025.

Name of post : Consultant – Computational Linguistics (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.A. in Hindi/ Computational Linguistics/ Language Technology

OR

Ph.D. in Computational Linguistics/ Translation Studies/ Language Technology/ Natural Language Processing

Experience : 6 years and above

Name of post : Consultant – Domain Expert in PF (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate in Commerce

OR

Post Graduate in Commerce

Qualification & Experience : Maximum 25 years experience in relevant field

Name of post : Consultant – Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) System (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate with Electronics, Instrumentation, Physics

Experience : Minimum 10 years relevant experience in Hardware design, development of FPGA based system and Porting of algorithm /application on FPGA platform

Name of post : Consultant – Technical Helpdesk (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Any Graduate in Science / Computer Application (BSc/BCA/BCS)

Experience : Minimum of 2 Years of relevant experience in helpdesk/contact centre\

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/advt-details/PN-1592025-W18YP

Last date for on-line registration of application by applicants is October 11, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here