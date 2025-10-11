Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant managerial positions or career in CERSAI in 2025.

Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers in 2025.

Name of posts :

Assistant General Manager (IT & Digital)

Assistant General Manager (HR & Training)

Assistant General Manager (SI Operations)

Chief Manager (Risk & Compliance)

Chief Manager (Legal)

Senior Manager (IT)

Senior Manager (IT-Digital & Communication)

Senior Manager (IT-Data Privacy)

Manager (BUDS Operations)

Manager (SI Operations)

Manager (CKYCR Operations)

No. of posts :

Assistant General Manager (IT & Digital) : 1

Assistant General Manager (HR & Training) : 1

Assistant General Manager (SI Operations) : 1

Chief Manager (Risk & Compliance) : 1

Chief Manager (Legal) : 1

Senior Manager (IT) : 1

Senior Manager (IT-Digital & Communication) :1

Senior Manager (IT-Data Privacy) : 1

Manager (BUDS Operations) : 1

Manager (SI Operations) : 1

Manager (CKYCR Operations) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per CERSAI norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://cersaireg.com/home

Last date for completion of on-line registration and filing of applications (including payment of application fee) is 31/10/2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 1000/- (Rs. 500/- for SC/ST/PwBDs). The fee will be collected through payment gateway only during online registration process. Any processing charges, bank charges, applicable taxes etc. towards the same, if any, will be borne by the applicant.

The application fee of Rs. 500/- paid by SC/ST/PwBDs is refundable subject to their actual participation in the recruitment. This fee shall be refunded, duly deducting bank charges as applicable on their appearing in written examination.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here