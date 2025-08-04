Applications are invited for recruitment of 35 vacant technical positions or career in Cochin Shipyard Limited in 2025.

Cochin Shipyard Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Ship Draftsman Trainees in 2025.

Name of post : Ship Draftsman Trainees

No. of posts : 35

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 20

Electrical : 13

Electronics : 2

Qualification & Experience :

a) Pass in SSLC

b) Three year Diploma in relevant branch of Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education securing minimum of 60% of marks, with flair for Draftsmanship and proficiency in CAD.

Age : The upper age limit prescribed for the seats shall not exceed 25 years as on 22 August 2025, i.e. applicants should be born on or after 23 August 2000

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page ? CSL, Kochi) up to 22 August 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here