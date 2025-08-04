Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ONGC Assam

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Vice Presidents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Senior Vice President (Sr. V.P.) -LNG/Ethane (Sourcing & Distribution)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in engineering/ technology

Desirable Qualification: Post Graduate degree in Engineering/Technology or Master of Business

Administration (MBA) or PGDM/PGDBM

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience : Minimum 25 years of relevant experience in Oil and Gas sector in the company of repute, having minimum annual turnover of Rs. 5000 Core in last two years, out of which at least

12 years of experience in LNG/ Ethane sourcing & distribution.

Also Read : Lucky colour purses you should carry according to your name initials

Name of post : Senior Vice President (Sr. V.P.) – Marine Operations

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Essential Qualification: Certificate of Competency (Unlimited) as Master of a Foreign – Going Ship, from Govt. of India

Desirable Qualification: Graduate degree in Engineering/Technology/Science or Master of Business

Administration (MBA) or PGDM/PGDBM

Experience : Minimum 20 years of relevant experience in Marine Operations, out of which at least 05 years’ experience as Chief Officer/Master on a Foreign Going Vessel. Should be conversant with Customs, Ports, Marine Classification societies and maritime regulatory bodies- MMD Rules and Regulations, Experience with New ship building and/or dry dock activities or equivalent qualifications and experience in Indian Navy

How to apply :

Candidates need to visit www.ongcindia.com to register on the registration web link. The registration site shall remain open from 04.08.2025 to 18.08.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here