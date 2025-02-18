Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Coffee Board in 2025.

Coffee Board of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Program Managers and Program Executives in 2025.

Name of post : Program Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA/PGDM) or MSW or

equivalent from a reputed academic institution. Candidates with Distance Education or Online

Degree Programs are not eligible to apply

Experience : Minimum 3 years of hands-on full time work experience in a reputed Corporate Training Academy /Academic institution/ Business entity as an administrator/ corporate trainer/

program manager in designing effective training programs that are engaging, informative, and tailored to adult learning principles.

Salary : Rs. 8.40 lakhs per annum based on the experience and skills of the candidate

Age Limit: 33 years and below. Three years relaxation to be given to SC/ST and women (Age as on

the last date of submission of filled in application).

Name of post : Program Executives

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Bachelor of Social Service/Business Administration

(BBA/BBM) or equivalent from a reputed academic institution. Candidates with Distance

Education or Online Degree Programs are not eligible to apply.

Experience : Minimum 1 year of hands-on work experience in a reputed Corporate Training

Academy/Academic institution/ Business entity as a coordinator/ executive

Salary : Rs. 4.80 lakhs per annum based on the experience and skills of the candidate

Age Limit: 28 years and below. Three years relaxation to be given to SC/ST and women (Age as on

the last date of submission of filled in application).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/6CG6wFbGHxgWCJdp6

The closing date and time for receipt of filled-in application is 04.00 PM on 20/02/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here