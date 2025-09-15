Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Coffee Board in 2025.

Coffee Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Program Manager on a purely ad-hoc and contractual basis.

Name of post : Program Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

Essential: First Class Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA/PGDM) or MSW or equivalent from a reputed academic institution. Candidates with Distance Education or Online courses are not eligible to apply. Candidates who have applied for this position within the last six months are not eligible to reapply.

Preferrable: Certifications from reputed institutions on HRM/Skill Development/Leadership

Age Limit: 33 years and below. A relaxation of 3 years will be provided SC/ST candidates and

women, and 2 years to OBC candidates. (Age as on the last date of submission of filled in

application).

Experience & Skills required:

Minimum 3 years of hands-on full time work experience in a reputed Corporate Training

Academy /Academic institution/ Business entity as- corporate trainer/ program manager

in designing effective training programs that are engaging, informative, and tailored to adult

learning principles. Strong organizational skills to plan, execute, and oversee multiple training projects simultaneously while ensuring they are completed on time and within budget. Exceptional verbal and written communication skills to articulate training objectives, deliver presentations, and facilitate discussions. Experience of working on the Learning Management Systems (LMS) for organizing and tracking training activities. Proficiency in M.S Office, Video Conferencing tools,Survey tools. Candidates with more than 2 years career gap are not eligible to apply.

Salary : Salary upto Rs. 8.40 lakhs per annum based on the experience and skills of the candidate

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/sRDguh7jhUZ55dj56

The closing date and time for receipt of filled-in application is 30/09/2025 by 4:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here