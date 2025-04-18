Applications are invited for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or career in CSIR NAL in 2025.

CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR NAL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Secretariat Assistants and Junior Stenographers in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen)

No. of posts : 9

Pay : Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19900- 63200)

Essential Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer typing speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Desirable : Knowledge of computer, preferably MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point after

fulfilling essential qualification.

Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years

Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P)

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19900- 63200)

Essential Qualification :

10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer typing speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Desirable : Knowledge of computer, preferably MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point after

fulfilling essential qualification.

Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years

Name of post : Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A)

No. of posts : 7

Pay : Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19900- 63200)

Essential Qualification :

10+2/XII or its equivalent and proficiency in computer typing speed and in using computer as per the prescribed norms fixed by DoPT from time to time.

Desirable : Knowledge of computer, preferably MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point after

fulfilling essential qualification.

Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years

Name of post : Junior Stenographer

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100)

Essential Qualification :

10+2 / XII or its equivalent and Proficiency in Stenography as per the prescribed norms fixed by

DoPT from time to time

Desirable : Knowledge of computer, preferably MS Office, MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point after

fulfilling essential qualification.

Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years

How to apply :

Eligible candidates are required to apply ONLINE only by accessing the website

https://www.nal.res.in

Last Date for submission of Online application : 20/05/2025 at 5.00 PM IST

Application Fees : Rs. 500/- . However, application fee is exempted for applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women/Ex-Servicemen categories

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here