Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in CURAJ in 2025.

Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Associate Professor (02) and Assistant Professor (02) in

various Academic Departments.

Name of post : Associate Professor in Bio-Medical Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Pay Level-13A [Rs. 131400-217100]

Eligibility Criteria :

1. B.E/B. Tech./B.S and M.E/M. Tech/M.S or Integrated M. Tech. in Biomedical Engineering with at least 55% at the Masters level.

2. Ph. D degree in Biomedical Engineering.

3. Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching/research/industry equivalent to that of Assistant Professor, out of which at least 02 years shall be post PhD experience.

4. At least 07 research publications in SCI journals/UGC/AICTE approved list of journals and total score of seventy five(75) as per criteria given in UGC regulations, 2018.

5. At least 02 research publications in the biomedical research field post-Ph.D in SCI journals/ UGC/ AICTE approved list of journals.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Chemistry

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Pay Level-13A [Rs. 131400-217100]

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Master’s Degree in Chemistry from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

2. At least 55% marks in Master degree and at least 60% marks in at least two preceding examinations.

3. National Eligibility Test (NET) in Chemical Sciences.

4. Candidates, who have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the provisions contained in the Para 4.1(I)(A)(ii), UGC Regulations, 2018 are exempted from the requirement of the

minimum eligibility condition of NET

How to apply :

Candidates will be required to send the Hardcopy of application form with all enclosures and

proof of payment of prescribed application fee in an envelope, duly superscribed “Application for the post of (Name of post), Name of Department …………………………..” to the following address:

Registrar (Attn.: Recruitment Cell), Central University of Rajasthan, NH-8, Bandarsindri, Kishangarh, District – Ajmer, 305817 (Rajasthan)

The self-attested copies of all the required documents along with Hardcopy of Application

Form should also reach the university on or before 22/10/2025 upto 05:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here