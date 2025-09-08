Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday appealed to the Bihu Committees across the state to dedicate one evening to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika during this year’s Bohag Bihu celebrations.

“I appeal the Bohag Bihu Committees this time to provide one evening for Bhupen Da’s songs,” Sarma said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Because this Bihu will be celebrated during the centenary birthday celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika. Our efforts should be to provide one evening at least by all the Bihu Committees from Sadiya to Dhubri for Bhupen Da’s songs, teachings of his songs. He will be remembered in many ways.”

The chief minister emphasized that Bihu, being the biggest festival of the Assamese people, would be the perfect platform to honour the legendary singer, composer, poet, and filmmaker whose music continues to inspire generations.

As the centenary celebrations began today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sarma, and Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya paid rich tributes to the maestro at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Kshetra in Guwahati, the site of his cremation in 2011.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The event marked the beginning of a year-long programme to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the “Bard of Brahmaputra.”

Bhupen Hazarika’s family members, including his son Tej Hazarika, also participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Cultural organisations, artists, and students from different parts of the state joined the tribute.

A special musical voyage titled “Sadiya to Dhubri: A musical Journey” has been planned to honour Hazarika’s universal message of love, humanity, and unity.

The government announced that seminars, cultural performances, and concerts will be held throughout the year to highlight his contributions to music, cinema, and social change.

Through these initiatives, Assam hopes to keep alive the spirit of Bhupen Hazarika and pass on his timeless legacy to future generations.