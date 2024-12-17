Delhi University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of 137 vacant positions or career in Delhi University in 2024.

Delhi University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or career in 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 11

Pay : Pay Level- 10

Essential Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade.

ii. The appointment under direct recruitment shall be made through an All India open competition by conducting a written test and interview.

Age Limit: 40 years

Name of post : Senior Assistant

No. of posts : 46

Pay : Pay Level- 06

Essential Qualification :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized University/Institution.

(ii) Three Years’ of experience as Assistant or equivalent in the Level 4. The experience should be in Central/State Government/University/PSU and other Central/State Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in reputed private Companies/corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs.200/-Crores or more. The candidate should have proficiency in Computer applications, noting and drafting etc.

Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 80

Pay : Pay Level- 04

Essential Qualification :

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree from any recognized Institute/University.

(ii) Two Year experience as Junior Assistant/Equivalent posts in University/Research Establishment/ Central State Govt./PSU/Autonomous Bodies or equivalent pay package in reputed private Companies/corporate banks with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs.200/-Crores or more.

(iii) Speed in English Typing @ 35 wpm or Speed in Hindi Typing @ 30 wpm. The Candidate should have proficiency in Computer Operations.

Age Limit: 32 years

Also Read : 10 lesser known facts about Zakir Hussain’s family

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.du.ac.in/  from 18th December 2024 up to 27th December 2024

Application Fees :

Application fees and forms are to be submitted as per details given below:

  • General/Unreserved – Rs. 1,000/-
  • OBC (NCL), EWS, Female – Rs. 800/-
  • SC, ST, PwBD – Rs. 600/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

 