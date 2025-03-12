Applications are invited for recruitment 0f 20 vacant positions or career in DRDO in 2025.

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientists on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Project Scientist ‘F’ (Computer Science & Engineering)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

Essential:

i. At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or equivalent.

ii. Minimum 10 years of working experience in the design and development of application software with scripting languages like Python, Perl / Bash, Programming languages C / C++.

Desirable:

i. Master’s degree in relevant discipline.

ii. Minimum 3 years experience in Project Management.

iii. Design and development of application software for airborne / space systems.

iv. Experience in handling Networking Infrastructure / Interfacing of Encryptors.

Name of post : Project Scientist ‘D’ (Electronics & Communication Engineering)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification:

Essential:

i. At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or equivalent.

ii. Minimum 5 years of working experience in the design, development & Testing of Electronics/ RF System/ sub systems.

iii. Experience in handling test & measurement equipment like signal generators, Spectrum Analyzers & Network Analyzers.

Desirable:

i. Master’s degree in relevant discipline.

ii. Experience in small satellite subsystems design, integration, Testing.

iii. Experience in project Management

iv. Good knowledge & experience in the development of signal processing algorithms using MATLAB/ SIMULINK

Name of post : Project Scientist ‘C’ (Electronics & Communication Engineering)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification:

Essential:

i. At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or equivalent.

ii. Minimum 3 Years of working experience3 in the design, development & Testing of Electronics/ RF System/ sub systems.

Desirable:

i. Experience in handling test & measurement equipment like signal generators, Spectrum Analyzers & Network Analyzers.

ii. Design, Development assembly, integration and testing digital/ RF/ communication systems.

iii. Proficiency in Matlab /Simulink programming.

Name of post : Project Scientist ‘B’ (Electronics & Communication Engineering)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification:

Essential:

i. At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or equivalent.

Desirable: Valid GATE Score.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to first register online at the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in).

Last date for submission of applications is 01st April 2025 (1600 hrs)

Application Fees :

General, OBC and EWS male candidates are required to pay a non-refundable non-transferable application fee of Rs. 100/- (Rs. One Hundred only) payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here