Applications are invited for recruitment of various engineering positions or career in ECI in 2024.

Election Commission of India (ECI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Network Engineer and Hardware Engineer in 2024.

Name of post : Network Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor in Computer Application/Diploma in Hardware and Networking CCNA certification.

Experience: Minimum 05 year of Experience in handling IT related work incliding Hardware, Networking, conducting of video conferences etc.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 39000/-

Name of post : Hardware Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor Degree From UGC approved university/college/Diploma in computer application from authorized institute.

Experience: Minimum 05 year of Experience in handling apple devices & other computer peripherals.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 39000/-

How to apply :

Candidates must submit an application along with copies of educational qualifications and also experience certificates in a sealed envelope in the prescribed format attached through speed post to “Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL), BECIL BHAWAN, C-56/A-17, Sector-62,

Noida-201307 (U.P).”

Last date for receipt of applications is 2nd December 2024

The candidates are directed to mention the “Advertisement No:………and Post Name:……….” In the subject line. The candidates/ applicants must ensure their eligibility (age, qualification, experience etc.) before applying for the post. BECIL will not take responsibility for wrong application/ ineligible condition.

Candidates will be informed via email / telephone for further process.

They must review their application forms carefully before final submission. BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.

Only shortlisted candidates as per above eligibility criteria will altogether be called for further process. Candidates are also directed to mention complete educational qualification and work experience details in offline application form. Mere filling the registration form will also not confirm your suitability/ selection for the post.

Applications which are not in prescribed format shall altogether be summarily rejected.

Applicants are also requested to take a photocopy of their Application Forms after offline submission and retain with them for future reference.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here