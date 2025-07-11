Agartala: Bangladesh has sent 300 kilograms of Haribhanga mangoes to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as part of an annual diplomatic exchange aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations with India.

The mangoes were sent on behalf of Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh. The consignment, comprising 60 cartons, was handed over by Bangladeshi customs officials and Border Guards to the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Akhaura Integrated Check Post near Agartala on Thursday afternoon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to customs officials at the Agartala ICP, the packages were securely sealed and carried official diplomatic wrapping. Each carton contained Haribhanga mangoes, a variety grown mainly in Bangladesh’s Rajshahi region. The consignment was accompanied by a diplomatic note, a complimentary card, and a message of goodwill.

The mangoes were dispatched from Bangladesh via the Brahmanbaria land port before arriving at the Agartala border.

Officials said the exchange is part of an annual diplomatic tradition during the mango season. Over the years, similar consignments have been sent to Indian dignitaries by Bangladeshi leaders, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to promote cross-border goodwill.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Haribhanga mango holds cultural and symbolic value in these seasonal exchanges, often referred to as a form of mango diplomacy between the two neighbouring countries.