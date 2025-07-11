Dibrugarh: In a sensational incident, a teenage boy was allegedly lynched by an enraged mob in Arunachal Pradesh’s Roing town of Lower Dibang Valley on Friday.

The teenage boy was accused of sexually assaulting several minor girls in Roing.

According to reports, the incident took place in the afternoon at the Roing police station, where the accused had been lodged since Thursday.

Following a complaint filed by the parent of one of the victims, the accused was arrested.

This incident once again reminds us of the Nagaland incident, where a boy was killed by a mob for allegedly raping a Naga woman.

According to officials, tension escalated as the number of alleged victims, believed to be students of Mount Carmel School’s hostel, began to rise.

Eyewitnesses said an angry mob stormed the police station, dragged the accused out, and beat him severely.

By the time additional police personnel and troops from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) arrived to control the situation, the youth had succumbed to his injuries, sources added.

“At least seven minor girls, aged between 5 and 7, may have been molested or raped by the accused. Medical examinations of the victims are underway,” said an official.

The accused hails from Assam’s Barpeta district.