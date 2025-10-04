Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or career in GAIL in 2025.

GAIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of General Manager Law in 2025.

Name of post : General Manager Law

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate Degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks and also Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB)

(minimum 3 years professional course) with minimum 50% marks.

OR

5 years Integrated LLB Degree (Professional) altogether with minimum 50% marks.

Preference to candidates having Master Degree in Law (LLM).

Experience :

Candidate must possess minimum 24 years of post-qualification executive experience (including experience as ET/MT) altogether in State / Central Government Department(s)/ Organization(s)/ Undertakings(s) and/or Large Private Sector Organization(s) /Institutions(s) / Company(ies) of repute / Large Law Firms as an employee of that organization, out of which at least 16 years should essentially be in legal function.

Experience of upto 8 years as practicing advocate, out of total 24 years of required experience, shall also be considered.

Candidates presently working in Government/ PSUs/ PSBs must have minimum 01 year experience in the next lower pay scale (in IDA pattern) of Rs.1,20,000-2,80,000/- (revised scale of 2017) or equivalent (In CPSEs where the scale of Rs.1,20,000-2,80,000/- is being operated in more than one executive level, only one level below the highest level in which the scale of Rs.1,20,000- 2,80,000/- is

operated will be considered).

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://gailonline.com/

Application portal for the same shall remain open altogether up to 1800 hrs. on 17.10.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here