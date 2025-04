Applications are invited for recruitment of 98 vacant positions or career in HURL in 2025.

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 98 vacant managerial positions or career on direct recruitment basis in 2025.

Name of posts :

Manager (Contracts & Materials)

Engineer / Senior Engineer (Ammonia)

Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager (Ammonia)

Engineer / Senior Engineer (Urea)

Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager (Urea)

Engineer / Senior Engineer (O&U)

Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager (O&U)

Engineer / Senior Engineer (Instrumentation)

Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager (Instrumentation)

Engineer / Senior Engineer (Electrical)

Additional Chief Manager (O&U)

Senior Manager (Mechanical)

Manager (Electrical)

Jr Engineer Assistant (II) – Grade 2 : Chemical

Jr Engineer Assistant (II) – Grade 2 : Urea Plant Handling (UPH) Operations

Jr Engineer Assistant (II) – Grade 2 : Mechanical

Jr Engineer Assistant (II) – Grade 2 : Electrical

Jr Engineer Assistant (II) – Grade 2 : Instrumentation

No. of posts :

Manager (Contracts & Materials) : 2

Engineer / Senior Engineer (Ammonia) : 8

Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager (Ammonia) : 8

Engineer / Senior Engineer (Urea) : 7

Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager (Urea) : 6

Engineer / Senior Engineer (O&U) : 8

Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager (O&U) : 6

Engineer / Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) : 5

Assistant Manager / Deputy Manager (Instrumentation) : 1

Engineer / Senior Engineer (Electrical) : 7

Additional Chief Manager (O&U) : 1

Senior Manager (Mechanical) : 1

Manager (Electrical) : 1

Jr Engineer Assistant (II) – Grade 2 : Chemical : 25

Jr Engineer Assistant (II) – Grade 2 : Urea Plant Handling (UPH) Operations : 5

Jr Engineer Assistant (II) – Grade 2 : Mechanical : 3

Jr Engineer Assistant (II) – Grade 2 : Electrical : 4

Jr Engineer Assistant (II) – Grade 2 : Instrumentation : 10

Eligibility Criteria : As per HURL norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply ONLINE for the above posts on the website: https://jobs.hurl.net.in/

Last date of submitting application is 06/05/2025 ( 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here