Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in IIMC in 2024.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor for MA in Media Business Studies altogether on contract basis in 2024.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (MA in Media Business Studies)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B) :

A.

i) Master’s Degree in Management/ Business Administration with minimum 55% marks (or an

equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/

relevant/allied subject altogether from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited Foreign University.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

Essential Experience :

Minimum three years of Teaching/Industry experience in the relevant field e.g. Media Business &

related subjects- Marketing Strategies and Brand Building/ Handling finance, Business Accounting

and Statistics/ Organisational Behaviour, HR and Employment Laws/Media Operations and

Projects/ Digital Marketing/ Customer Relations Management/Advertising/ New Media etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CVs along with duly filled in application form altogether.

They should email the application form and also the CV to [email protected]

Closing date for receipt of applications altogether is 5:00 pm of 31st December, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here