Applications are invited for recruitment of 41 vacant positions or career in Indian Ports Association in 2025.

Indian Ports Association is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executives in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Accounts Officer, Grade-I

No. of posts : 6

Essential Qualification : Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or of Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India.

Desirable : 2 years’ experience in Executive cadre in the field of Finance, Accounting in an Industrial/ Commercial/ Government Undertaking

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Manager, Finance Division

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or of Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India.

Desirable : Two years’ experience in Executive Cadre in the field of Finance, Accounting in an Industrial/ Commercial/ Govt. Undertaking

Name of post : Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 9

Essential Qualification : Degree or equivalent in Civil Engineering from a recognised University

/ Institution

Desirable : 2 years’ experience in executive cadre in Planning / Construction / Design / Maintenance preferably of Port and Marine Structures in an Industrial / Commercial / Government Undertaking

Name of post : Assistant Manager, Infrastructure & Civic Facilities Division

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : Degree from a recognized university

Desirable :

(i) Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Social Work /

Labour Welfare or allied subjects or Degree in Law from a recognised University / Institution.

(ii) Two years’ experience in an executive cadre in the field of General Administration, Personnel & Industrial Relations etc. in an Industrial / Commercial / Government Undertaking

Name of post : Assistant Manager, Administration Division

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree from a recognized university

Desirable :

(i) Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Social Work /

Labour Welfare or allied subjects or Degree in Law from a recognised University / Institution.

(ii) Two years’ experience in an executive cadre in the field of General Administration, Personnel & Industrial Relations etc. in an Industrial / Commercial / Government Undertaking

Name of post : Assistant Manager, Personnel & Industrial Relations Division

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree from a recognized university

Desirable :

(i) Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Social Work /

Labour Welfare or allied subjects or Degree in Law from a recognised University / Institution.

(ii) Two years experience in an executive cadre in the field of General Administration, Personnel, Industrial Relations etc. from an Industrial / Commercial / Government Undertaking.

Name of post : Assistant Personnel Officer, Grade- I

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Degree from a recognized university

Desirable :

(i) Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Social Work /

Labour Welfare or allied subjects or Degree in Law from a recognised University / Institution.

(ii) Two years experience in an executive cadre in the field of General Administration, Personnel, Industrial Relations etc. from an Industrial / Commercial / Government Undertaking.

Name of post : Assistant Secretary, Grade – I

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Degree from a recognized university

Desirable :

(i) Post Graduate degree / diploma in Personnel Management/Industrial Relations / Social Work /

Labour Welfare or allied subjects or Degree in Law from a recognized university/ Institutions.

(ii) Two years’ experience in executive cadre in the field of General Administration, Personnel, Industrial Relations etc. in an Industrial/ Commercial / Government Undertaking.

OR

(iii) Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations / Mass communication, Journalism is also desirable and two years’ experience in executive cadre in the field of Public Relations.

Name of post : Assistant Manager, Traffic Operations (Railways) Division

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree from a recognized university

Desirable : Two years executive experience in Railway Transportation / Shipping / Cargo Operations in an Industrial / Commercial / Govt. Undertaking.

Name of post : Assistant Manager, Traffic Operations (Shipping & Cargo

Handling) Division

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Degree from a recognized university

Desirable : Two years executive experience in Shipping / Cargo Operations / Railway Transportation in an Industrial / Commercial / Govt. Undertaking

Name of post : Assistant Traffic Manager, Grade – I

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification : Degree from a recognized university

Desirable : Two years executive experience in Shipping / Cargo Operations / Railway Transportation in an Industrial / Commercial / Govt. Undertaking

Name of post : Assistant Estate Manager, Grade – I

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : Degree with a Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Architecture /Town &

Country Planning or degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university/ institution or Corporate Membership of Institution of Surveyor (India).

Desirable : A degree in Law from a recognised University

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ipa.nic.in/

Online Registration & Fee Payment–Closing date (Tentative) is July 30,2025

Application Fees :

Unreserved (UR) candidates : Rs.400

Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) : Rs.300

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Women candidates : Rs.200

Ex-Servicemen and PwBD : No fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here