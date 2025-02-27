Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or jobs in IOCL in 2025.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Officers (Grade A0) in Finance Function in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Officers (Finance)

Qualification :

a) Minimum 3-year graduation in any discipline obtained as Full-time Regular course from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC with minimum passing percentage of marks as below:

General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs), Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy layer) – OBC(NCL) : 55%

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) : 50%

b) Candidates must also have passed the CA Intermediate/ CMA Intermediate from CA/CMA Institute respectively.

Experience :

a. At least three years of relevant work experience in finance function altogether as on 31st January 2025. Only such work experience will be considered valid for this position which has altogether been obtained in relevant field after the date of declaration of result of CA Intermediate/ CMA Intermediate.

b. Work experience in relevant field of finance function includes experience(s) in Finance/ Accounts/ Taxation/ Cost Accounting/ Auditing fields etc. These fields are not exhaustive, and are indicative in nature only. Further, the Articleship Training /Practical training which are integrated into the curriculum of respective course/Institution shall also not be considered as valid experience for this purpose.

c. Any work Experience gained as an Intern or also on training will not be counted towards work experience. Further, Work experience gained in a Company or also duly registered firms like Partnership firm, Consultancy firm and CA/CMA firm shall only be considered.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the Indian Oil’s website at

https://iocl.com/latest-job-opening on www.iocl.com

Last date to apply for the position is 17:00 hrs of 18th March, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here