Dimapur: Women at Nagaland University’s School of Agricultural Sciences (SAS), Medziphema campus, observed ‘Mekhela Wednesday’, bringing a traditional touch to office wear.

They have been observing Mekhela Wednesday at the campus for the past two years. It has now become a kind of therapy — a midweek ritual that lifts their spirits, even if just for a few minutes, when they gather to take pictures.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On Wednesday, a mini exhibition-cum-sale was held at the campus to support a small, upcoming enterprise, The_Perfect_Weaves, run by two sisters and four sisters-in-law from Naga United village in Chümoukedima.

The group had woven 50 mekhelas for an exhibition that was cancelled at the last minute, leaving them anxious and uncertain.

To support them, they were invited to showcase and sell their work at the university.

The event turned into a joyful lunch break gathering, where women came together to support one another and uplift these homegrown entrepreneurs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In this simple yet meaningful way, the ladies of Medziphema campus contributed to sustaining the keepers of Naga traditional crafts.

Mekhela Wednesday is not just about wearing mekhelas every Wednesday and posting pictures on Instagram or Facebook — it is much more than that. A powerful narrative drives this movement, and it is what keeps them going.

At its heart, Mekhela Wednesday is a workplace initiative and a mission-driven movement to preserve the art and skill of traditional weaving and to help keep weavers’ livelihoods thriving.

“When we wear mekhelas, we are more likely to buy them. By buying, we empower the weavers in countless ways. Most importantly, we contribute to conserving our traditional art of loinloom weaving,” said Prof. J Longkumer, associate dean of students.

Longkumer added: “Mekhela Wednesday has also helped us form strong bonds.”

The women of the campus — teachers, guest faculty, women scientists, and project assistants — even share a WhatsApp group called the “SAS Super Girls.”