Applications are invited for recruitment of over 300 vacant positions or career in Jamia Millia Islamia in 2025.

Jamia Millia Islamia is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 306 posts or career of Assistant Professor (Contractual) / Guest Faculty for teaching in various departments / centres during the Academic Session 2025-26.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual) / Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 306

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Remuneration:

1. Asstt. Professors (Contractual) under the Regular Courses/Self-finance programme will get

remuneration of Rs. 89,435/- per month (Basic pay in Academic Pay Level-10 + Applicable DA).

2. Guest Teachers under the Regular Courses/Self Finance programme will get honorarium @

Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month.

How to apply :

Candidates may submit the hard copies of their application forms along with relevant documents to the concerned Department / Centre of Jamia Millia Islamia by 14th July 2025

Application Fees :

Applicants must enclose the receipt of paying the non-refundable fee of Rs. 500/- for Asstt. Professor(Contractual) & Rs.300/- for Guest Faculty positions payable through online mode with the application form.

The details of Bank Account are given below:-

(a) Name of Bank Account : JMI Conferences

(b) Name of the Bank : Indian Bank

(c) Branch : Jamia Milia Islamia

(d) Branch Code : 01622

(e) Bank Account Number : 6820138716

(f) Indian Financial System Code (IFSC) : IDIB000J029

(g) SWIFT Code : IDIBINBBTSY (for international transaction)

(h) Address of the Bank : Maulana Mohamed Ali Jauhar Marg, Near NMAK Pataudi Sports Complex, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi — 110025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here