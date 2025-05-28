Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in KRIBHCO in 2025.

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd. (KRIBHCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET) in 2025.

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET)

Disciplines : Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical & Instrumentation

Eligibility Criteria :

1. GATE-2025 Score Card (qualified GATE in respective discipline of graduation)

2. Only B.Tech/B.E. Graduates from 35 approved Institutes-31 no. of NITs + 4 institutes

3. B.Tech/ B.E. with overall marks 65% and above altogether

4. For Result awaited / appeared till 7th Sem 65% aggregate is mandatory

5. Only 2025 Pass-out or also Passing-out

6. No Gaps/Backlogs in Graduation i.e. B.Tech/ B.E. should have also been completed in four years

7. Result awaited applicant can also apply

8. X and XII marks 60% and above

Age Limit : Not more than 27 years as on 31st May 2025

Pay Scale : The GET will be recruited in “G2” grade in the pay scale of Rs.55,000/- – 1,30,000/- with the initial Basic Pay of Rs.55,000/- per month plus usual allowances as stipend.

Job Roles :

The selected candidate will be imparted on-the-job training for one year in his/her respective discipline. He/she should also be willing to work in 24×7 environments in shifts. He/ she will be posted to Plant site, Hazira, Surat, however he/she must be prepared for re-location to Corporate Office, NOIDA as per the requirements of the organization. After successful completion of training, he/she will be absorbed in the services of KRIBHCO as Senior Engineer and will be assigned job responsibility of a particular domain. The job responsibilities can also be changed from time to time as per the requirements of the organization to get exposure in all areas of technical discipline.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://kribhco.hrpeople.in/job/get2025/174801240120250523831031684

Last date for submission of applications is 17th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here