Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly all set to make his much-awaited maiden visit to Manipur since violence erupted in the northeastern state.

Since the news broke, there have been speculations galore around the trip scheduled for September 13.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Facing unprecedented salvos from the opposition for giving precedence to his offshore trips over a bleeding Manipur gasping for normalcy, the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit, if it fructifies, will hog international limelight.

Also Read: Amid PM Modi visit buzz, Manipur Governor holds crucial meeting with top officials, BJP leaders

In the wake of PM Modi’s visit, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) waxed ecstasy on the fact that Manipur was heading towards peace following Union Home Ministry inking “a special agreement with the Kuki community.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

RSS’s national publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar on Sunday said that a special agreement between the Home Ministry and the Kuki community was “very good”.

The Union Ministry of Home on Thursday announced the renewal of the suspension of the Operations agreement with militant groups under Kuki National Organisation and United People’s Front.

The ministry also declared that Churachandpur-based civil society organisation Kuki-Zo Council had “decided to open National Highway-02” for the “free movement” of commuters and essential groups.

“It is good that the secessionist movements and the regular violence are all slowly calming down and there is an environment of progress,” Amberdkar added.

He elaborated that RSS-inspired organisations have initiated activities in Northeastern states.

The efforts to promote harmony are already yielding positive results.

Further dwelling on the RSS’s role in Manipur, he said that the Sangh was concerned about the tension between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

According to him, Sangh and other organisations had been trying to ensure that relations improved between the two communities.

He also praised the Kukis for opening the national highway for the Meitei community.

“We are hoping that the peace and harmony are restored entirely. It is a long road, but we hope that such circumstances will be there soon.” Ambekar signed off.