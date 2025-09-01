Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2025.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant and Field Investigator in the ICSSR funded major research project titled “Assessing the Implications of Childhood Malnutrition on Self-Esteem and Cognitive Functions among the School-Age Children of Manipur, Northeast India” in 2025.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Post graduate in Anthropology/Psychology (55% minimum) with NET/M.Phil./Ph.D.

Desirable : The candidates with past research experience with proficiency in data handling, analysis and knowledge of SPSS may be given preference

Remuneration : Rs. 37,000/- per month (as per norms of ICSSR)

Age Limit : 24-32 years (Upper age limit relaxation applicable for ST/SC/OBC as per government norms)

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MA/MSc in Anthropology/Psychology with 55% marks

Desirable : The candidates with past research experience with prior fieldwork experience, and good communication skills, preferably in English and Manipuri.

Remuneration: Rs. 20,000/- per month (as per norms of ICSSR)

Age Limit : 24-32 years (Upper age limit relaxation applicable for ST/SC/OBC as per government norms)

How to apply :

Interested candidates may submit their application along with the following signed documents to https://forms.gle/iJs2dytkKixF3QkP8 on or before September 10, 2025.

A detailed resume with contact details, including phone number, email ID, and postal address. Photocopies of educational/professional qualifications and publications (if any). One (1) page “statement of interest.”

Only shortlisted candidates will get information about the interview details, such as date, time and

venue via email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here