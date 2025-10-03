Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in MLCU Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professor in the School of Allied Health Sciences in 2025. Martin Luther Christian University came into being under Act No.11 of 2005 of the Legislative assembly of Meghalaya and received the assent of the Governor on July 6, 2005. The Government of Meghalaya issued the gazette notification on February 22, 2006. The creation of the university is in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act, 1956 under Section 2(f) and the university has the power to grant degrees under Section22 of the UGC Act. The university will collaborate with government, NGOs, community organizations, self-help groups and industry in the development of the community. The University recognizes its opportunity and responsibility to contribute to the sustainable development of Meghalaya and the Northeast region, participating not only in higher education, so in vocational education, healthcare, information and communication networks, environmental conservation, gender studies, cultural documentation, peace building and interventional projects. It collaborates with NGOs, community organisations, and industry in the development of the community

Name of post : Assistant Professor in School of Allied Health Sciences

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: MSc. in Medical Imaging Technology and possess at least one year of experience in either academics or clinical practice.

Salary (annual): Rs. 4,17,000 annually

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mlcu.keka.com/careers/jobdetails/103468

The last date for applying will be October 8, 2025.

