Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers.

Name of post : Manager/ Assistant Manager (Agronomist)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 39,000/- for Manager & Rs. 31,200/- for Assistant Manager

Qualification & Experience :

For Manager:

Qualification: MSc in Agriculture/Horticulture/Botany

Experience : A minimum of 5 years of work experience in production of Quality Planting Material, Nursery Management, Good Agriculture Practices.

For Assistant Manager:

Qualification: MSc in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Botany

Experience : A minimum of 3 years of work experience in crop production, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), Integrated Nutrient Management (INM), soil control and management, disease prevention, and Nursery Management, Good Agriculture Practices.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,200/-

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate Degree in MBA. Minimum 3 years of experience in marketing of agri/food products, retailing, branding etc. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in Digital Marketing, Social Media Proficiency, Product Promotion

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Entomologist)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,200/-

Qualification & Experience : MSc in Agriculture with specialization in Entomology. A minimum of 3 years of work experience in government departments/agencies, research institutions, or private companies, specifically in crop pest diagnosis or in a role of a similar nature.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Pathologist)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,200/-

Qualification & Experience : MSc in Agriculture with specialization in Plant Pathology. A minimum of 3 years of work experience in government departments/agencies, research institutions, or private companies, specifically in crop diseases diagnosis or in a role of a similar nature

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Bio Control Lab)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,200/-

Qualification & Experience : BSc/MSc in in Botany/Biotechnology/Micro Biology. Minimum 3 years of work experience/ field experience. Preference will be given to candidate having experience in production of biofertilizers/ biopesticides.

How to apply :

For applying the above positions; candidate has to fill the ‘Application Form’ from the following link;

https://forms.gle/Kb2NGcRqPCjZ7Bnw8

Last date for receipt of applications is 11th August, 2025 (upto 05:00PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here