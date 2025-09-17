Imphal: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide intensive campaign “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, the District Administration of Jiribam joined with the Directorate of Health Services & the National Health Mission, Manipur, to launch the campaign in Jiribam on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

They launched it under the Social Welfare Department of the Government of Manipur, in convergence with other government departments, at the Community Health Centre/Jiribam District Hospital, Ningsingkhul.

At that time, they also began “Poshan Maah” (Nutrition Month). Jiribam district borders Assam’s Cachar district.

While launching the campaign, Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar, IAS, emphasized that ASHA and Anganwadi workers play a crucial role in promoting women’s health and nutrition, acknowledging their work on the ground and their close connection with the community.

He said the campaign focuses on women’s health and children’s nutrition and offers various health services, including CD checks, heart and hypertension screening, diabetes screening, antenatal check?ups, treatment of both minor and major ailments, health checks for adolescent girls (including menstrual health issues), and counseling sessions.

Krishna Kumar urged the public to visit the nearest health facilities, including the Jiribam District Hospital and Community Health Centre in Borobekra.

He praised the Chief Medical Officer and his team for making the campaign successful and assured people that the administration would communicate all activities and updates via the media in due time.

The “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” campaign will run until October 2, 2025, and will provide extensive services such as Janani Suraksha Yojana, Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, family planning services, and universal immunization.

Meanwhile “Poshan Maah” will continue until October 16, 2025, during which the district will carry out sensitization activities across Jiribam, including efforts to address obesity by reducing consumption of sugar, salt, and oil, improve early childhood care and education, implement “Poshan Bhi Padhai Bhi”, promote healthy infant and young child feeding practices, mainstream nutrition, support “Vocal for Local” for environmental and grassroots awareness, and work on convergence action and digitization.

They will conduct a special registration drive for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana through the nearest Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres, government hospitals, and Anganwadi centres.

Key officials who attended the launch included Additional Deputy Commissioner Th. Manoranjan Singh, MCS; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vinay Prashad Sahu; District Social Welfare Officer W. Hemender; Medical Officer Dr. Mohd. Yunus Ali; and CDPO Ch. Umila Devi.