Guwahati: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (September 17) extended interim relief to filmmaker Karan Johar in a case concerning the protection of his personality rights.

The court acknowledged Johar’s right to control the use of his name, image, and voice, and verbally indicated that it would issue an interim injunction order in his favor.

Johar had approached the court seeking legal protection against the unauthorised use of his identity on social media platforms.

He requested that the court restrain specific individuals from exploiting his personality traits, including his voice, name, and likeness, without consent.

During the hearing, the bench confirmed its intention to grant an injunction, stating, “In the IA (interim application), I will pass a detailed order. Injunction to be granted.”

According to a report by Live Law, the court chose not to issue a summons to certain parties listed as defendants 11 to 16, clarifying that they were impleaded only for compliance purposes.

The court said it would consider the issuance of a summons on the next date of hearing.

This development follows a similar ruling in which the Delhi High Court upheld the personality rights of actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

In that case, the court barred the unauthorised use of their names, images, and voices, including through AI-generated content, citing violations of their privacy rights.