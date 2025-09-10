Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigators (Two) for ICSSR sponsored Minor Project (2024-2025) entitled “Vulnerabilities and strengths: A study of sex workers in Meghalaya” under Dr. Rashi Bhargava, Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

1. Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Written and spoken knowledge of Khasi/ Garo and English is mandatory

Also Read : 5 romantic things to do in Shillong in evenings

Desirable:

1. Domicile of Meghalaya

2. Prior field and qualitative research experience with documentary evidence

3. Working knowledge of IT skills, including Microsoft Office and G-Suite applications. (Google doc,

spreadsheet and slides,)

4. Comfortable working in remote settings in Meghalaya

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Interested candidates may report at the Department of Sociology, NEHU at 9:30 a.m. on 19th September 2025

How to apply :

The candidates are requested to bring Curriculum Vitae (CV) with details like educational qualifications, social category, and research degree / experience (if applicable), name of two referees and supporting documents for the information provided in the CV on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here