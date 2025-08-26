Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in North Eastern Council Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Council Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Consultant, Human Resource Development and Employment (HRD&E).

Name of post : Junior Consultant, Human Resource Development and Employment (HRD&E)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

A. MCA or MSc (Statistics)

B. Working experience in MS Office(Word, Excel, Power Point) for 6(six) months.

Job Roles :

(i) To help conduct impact studies of various schemes/policies implemented by different Central Ministries and NEC.

(ii) To collect information on various programmes and schemes/policies of the Central Government as well as State Governments and to suggest further necessary action on improving upon those policies, etc for the benefit ofthe people of the NER.

(iii) Conduct studies and bring out papers on various developmental indices for human resource development, skill improvement, etc.

(iv)Assist in Plan Scheme formulation and preparation of periodic reports.

(v) Study the Detail Project Reports, Concept Notes, proposals submitted by the States with

reference to their viability, sustainability, felt need, etc.

(vi) Visit to project sites as and when required.

(vii) Compilation and analysis of data and preparation of notes, PowerPoint presentation etc.

How to apply :

The interested candidate may download the application form from the NEC website and send their duly filled in application with the detailed bio-data latest by the 19th September, 2025 to the

Director (Admn), North Eastern Council Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong- 793003, Meghalaya.

The applicants who will be shortlisted for written test/interview based on fulfillment of all eligibility criteria will be informed of the date and time of written test/ interview individually.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here