Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in MOEFCC in 2025.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientific Consultant i.e. 01 post of Young Professional, 02 posts of Scientific Consultant Grade-I and 01 post of Scientific Consultant Grade- II in the Hazardous Substances Management (HSM) Division in 2025.

Name of post : Young Professional (Circular Economy)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s Degree in Env. Engineering/ Environmental Science/Chemistry or

B.E/B.Tech.

Experience:

i) More than 3 years and upto 5 years of work experience in reputed institutions in the relevant field.

ii) Good knowledge and experience of M.S. Office

Upper Age limit: 32 Years

Remuneration : Rs.70,000/- per month consolidated

Name of post : Scientific Consultant Grade-I (Solid Waste Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s Degree in Env. Engineering/ Environmental Science/Chemistry or

B.E/B.Tech

Experience:

i) More than 5 years and upto 10 years of work experience in reputed institutions in the relevant field.

ii) Good knowledge and experience of M.S. Office

Upper Age limit: 40 Years

Remuneration : Rs. 90,000/- per month consolidated

Name of post : Scientific Consultant Grade-I (Plastic Waste Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s Degree in Env. Engineering/ Environmental Science/Chemistry or

B.E/B.Tech

Experience:

i) More than 5 years and upto 10 years of work experience in reputed institutions in the relevant field.

ii) Good knowledge and experience of M.S. Office

Upper Age limit: 40 Years

Remuneration : Rs. 90,000/- per month consolidated

Name of post : Scientific Consultant Grade-II (Circular Economy)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s Degree in Env. Engineering/ Environmental Science/Chemistry or

B.E/B.Tech

Experience:

i) More than 10 years and upto 16 years of work experience in reputed institutions in the relevant field.

ii) Good knowledge and experience of M.S. Office

Upper Age limit: 45 Years

Remuneration : Rs 1,20,000/- per month consolidated

How to apply :

Interested candidates must apply in the prescribed format and send the applications by post and also by email at the given address- N. Subrahmanyam, Scientist ‘E’, Hazardous Substances Management Division, J-211, Jal Wing, II Floor, Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, Jor Bagh Road,

New Delhi-110003, Email id: [email protected]

The duly signed hard copies of the application must be submitted by post and email within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement on the website of the Ministry i.e. on or before 25th October, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here