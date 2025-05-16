Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABARD in 2025.

National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialists in 2025. NABARD is India’s apex development bank, established in 1982 under an Act of Parliament to promote sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural development. In its journey of more than four decades, the premier development financial institution has transformed lives in Indian villages through agri-finance, infrastructure development, banking technology, promotion of microfinance and rural entrepreneurship through SHGs & JLGs and more. It continues to aid in nation building through participative financial and non-financial interventions, innovations, technology and institutional development in rural areas.

Name of post : In Charge-Survey Cell

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a. Master’s Degree (Postgraduate – MA/MSc) in Economics/Applied Economics/Agri Economics/ Financial Economics/Statistics /Data science/ Management/ Business Analytics.

b. Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) or Ph.D

Experience : Prior relevant Work Experience of minimum 10 years

Name of post : Senior Statistical Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree (Postgraduate – MA/MSc) in Economics/Applied Economics/ Agri Economics/Financial Economics/Statistics /Data science/ Management/Business Analytics

Experience : Prior relevant Work Experience of minimum 5 years

Name of post : Statistical Analyst

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Master’s Degree (Postgraduate – MA/MSc) in Economics/Applied Economics/ Agri Economics/Financial Economics/Statistics /Data science/ Management/Business Analytics with 55% or equivalent grade.

Experience : Candidates having work experience of minimum 01 year in relevant field will be preferred.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nabardapr25/ from 16 May 2025 to 01 June 2025

Application Fees :

For SC/ ST/ PWBD : Rs. 150/-

For all others : Rs. 850/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here