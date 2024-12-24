Applications are invited for recruitment of over 500 vacant posts or career in NALCO in 2024.

National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 518 vacant positions or career in non-executive cadre in 2024. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a ‘Navratna’ company under the Schedule ‘A’ category of CPSE’s, was founded on 7th January, 1981 with its registered office in Bhubaneswar. It is one of the country’s largest bauxite, alumina, aluminium and power complex. Currently, the Indian government owns 51.28% of NALCO’s equity capital. The Company has been operating its captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines for the pit head Alumina refinery at Damanjodi, in the District of Koraput in Odisha and Aluminium Smelter & Captive Power Plant at Angul. The Company has a 68.25 lakh TPA Bauxite Mine & 21.00 lakh TPA (normative capacity) Alumina Refinery located at Damanjodi in Koraput district of Odisha, and 4.60 lakh TPA Aluminium Smelter & 1200MW Captive Power Plant located at Angul, Odisha. NALCO has regional sales offices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and 7 operating stockyards at various locations in the Country to facilitate domestic consumers. In addition, NALCO has its own bulk shipment facility for export of products.

Name of posts :

SUPT (JOT)- Laboratory

SUPT (JOT)- Operator

SUPT (JOT)-Fitter

SUPT (JOT)- Electrical

SUPT (JOT)- Instrumentation (M&R) / Instrument Mechanic (S&P)

SUPT (JOT)-Geologist

SUPT (JOT)- HEMM Operator

SUPT (SOT)- Mining

SUPT (JOT)- Mining Mate

SUPT (JOT)-Motor Mechanic

Dresser-cum-First-Aider

Laboratory Technician Grade-III

Nurse Grade-III

Pharmacist Grade-III

No. of posts :

SUPT (JOT)- Laboratory : 37

SUPT (JOT)- Operator : 226

SUPT (JOT)-Fitter : 73

SUPT (JOT)- Electrical : 63

SUPT (JOT)- Instrumentation (M&R) / Instrument Mechanic (S&P) : 48

SUPT (JOT)-Geologist : 4

SUPT (JOT)- HEMM Operator : 9

SUPT (SOT)- Mining : 1

SUPT (JOT)- Mining Mate : 15

SUPT (JOT)-Motor Mechanic : 22

Dresser-cum-First-Aider : 5

Laboratory Technician Grade-III : 2

Nurse Grade-III : 7

Pharmacist Grade-III : 6

Eligibility Criteria : As per norms of NALCO

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nalcoindia.com/ from 31st December 2024 to 21st January 2025

Application Fees :

General / OBC (NCL) / EWS : Rs. 100/-

SC / ST / Ex-servicemen / land ousted / Internal candidates are not required to pay any fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here