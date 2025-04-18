Applications are invited for recruitment of 200 vacant positions or jobs in NCL in 2025.

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technicians in 2025.

Name of post : Technician Fitter (Trainee) Cat. III

No. of posts : 99

Essential Qualification :

(a) Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination;

(b) ITI (2 year course) in Fitter Trade along with Trade certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT and minimum 1 year Apprenticeship Training Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT under The Apprentices Act, 1961

Name of post : Technician Electrician (Trainee) Cat. III

No. of posts : 95

Essential Qualification :

(a) Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination;

(b) ITI (2 years course) in Electrician Trade along with Trade certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT and minimum 1 year Apprenticeship Training Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT under The Apprentices Act, 1961.

Name of post : Technician Welder (Trainee) Cat. II

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification :

(a) Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination;

(b) ITI in Welder Trade along with Trade certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT and minimum 1 year Apprenticeship Training Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT under The Apprentices Act, 1961

How to apply :

Candidates are advised to login into the official website of NCL by using URL

www.nclcil.in > Career> Recruitment> Employment Notification for Direct Recruitment of

Technician Posts> Apply online

Closing date for online registration and form submission is 10/05/2025 (11:59 PM)

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to categories other than SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental Candidate

are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000.00/- plus applicable GST Rs.

180/- totaling Rs. 1180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty Only) only through the

online facility

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here