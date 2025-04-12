Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant technical positions or career in NDLT in 2025.

National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDLT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Assistant on direct recruitment basis in 2025. The dope testing lab in India was established with an aim to get permanently accredited by International Olympic Committee (IOC) and also World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) to do the testing for the banned drugs in human sports. The Lab has also successfully completed sample testing for numerous major International as well National events since its inception. The lab was earlier located in the JN Stadium and is shifted to the new site on May 14, 2009 with better facilities .The area of the new NDTL lab is 2700 sq meter as against the earlier area of only 900 square meters. It also has the excellent facilities for increasing the testing capacity of the lab to 5000 samples and for the testing of Common Wealth Games 2010

Name of post : Technical Assistant

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 9

Pay Matrix Level : Level-6

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor’s degree in Chemical / Biological / Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) / Pharmaceutical Sciences in relevant fields from a UGC/AICTE recognized University / Institute;

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(ii) One year experience also in Chemical and / or Bio-Chemical analysis preferably in Drug testing.

Also Read : 10 modern baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Lord Hanuman

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years altogether as on 26/05/2025

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply online through https://ndtlindia.com/career/.

Date for submission of online applications : 12/04/2025

Last Date for receipt of online applications : 26/05/2025

Application Fees :

UR/OBC/EWS : Rs.1,000

SC/ST/ PwBD & Woman : Rs.500

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here