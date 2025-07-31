Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIDM in 2025.

National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor and also Associate Professor on contract basis in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree in Social Sciences/Environmental/Earth Science/Engineering/Disaster Management or allied subjects with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade; and

(ii) Ph.D also with a consistently good academic record; and

(iii) Published work of high quality, actively engaged in research and training with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 publications as books and or research or policy papers in indexed or International Standard Book Number/International Standard Serial Number numbered journals and as International Standard Book Number/International Standard Serial Number numbered books;

(iv) A minimum ten years’ experience in Post Graduate teaching or training and research at the University or National level institution.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification :

(a) Masters Degree in Social Sciences/Environmental/Earth Science/Engineering/Disaster Management or allied subjects with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade; and

(b) Good academic record with Ph.D. degree in the concerned or allied disciplines.

(c) The faculty of Universities/Post Graduate Colleges holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre; or

(d) A minimum of 10 years of experience of teaching or of research in a regular position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor; and

(e) With evidence of published work with a minimum of five publications as books or research or policy papers in indexed or International Standard Book Number or International Standard Serial Number or numbered journals and as International Standard Book Number or International Standard Serial Number numbered books.

How to apply :

Those who are desirous of applying for the said post are to send their filled up application form through e-mail to the following address altogether clearly indicating the post applied for in the subject line: [email protected]

The last date for receipt of online application through e-mail altogether is 04.08.2025 up till 23:59:59 Hours.

Application Fees : The requisite amount of fee is altogether Rs.1000/- for UR/EWS/OBC candidates and Rs. 500/- for SC/ST candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here