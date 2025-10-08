NIT Delhi Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant non-teaching positions or career in NIT Delhi in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of non-teaching personnel in 2025.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

  • Computer Applications : 1
  • Aerospace Engineering : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E./ B.Tech. / MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University / Institute.

Or

First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant Field with excellent academic record

Or

First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute

Or

Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

    Name of post : Senior Technician-Mechanical Engineering

    No. of posts : 1

    Eligibility Criteria :

    Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a recognized board with at least 60% marks

    Or

    Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

    Or

    Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade.

    Or

    Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

    Name of post : Senior Assistant

    No. of posts : 1

    Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

    Name of post : Technician

    No. of posts : 5

    Discipline wise vacancies :

    • Computer Applications : 1
    • Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1
    • Electrical Engineering : 1
    • Mechanical Engineering : 1
    • Aerospace Engineering : 1

    Eligibility Criteria :

    Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60%
    marks

    Or

    Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and
    ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

    Or

    Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate
    trade.

    Or

    Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a Government recognized
    Polytechnic / Institute.

    Name of post : Junior Assistant

    No. of posts : 2

    Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

    Name of post : Lab Attendant

    No. of posts : 2

    Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) in Science from a recognized board.

    Name of post : Office Attendant

    No. of posts : 1

    Eligibility Criteria : Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board.

    How to apply :

    Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nitdelhint.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/login

    The Last date for applying online applications shall be 22.10.2025 (23:55 Hrs)

    Detailed Advertisement : Click Here