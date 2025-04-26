Applications are invited for recruitment of 934 vacant positions or career in NMDC Steel Limited in 2025.

NMDC Steel Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Personnel in various disciplines in 2025. NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) is a Govt. Company under administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India. The shares of the Company are listed on BSE, NSE and Calcutta Stock Exchange. The Company owns and also operates the state of the art 3.0 MTPA steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh. The Steel plant has altogether been built at a cost of approximately ? 24,000 crores. The Plant is also set to establish its mark in the Hot Rolled market with its repertoire of high grade Hot Rolled steel that is slated to meet the requirements of several key consuming sectors on the strength of its technology that includes its most modern Mill.

Name of post : Professionals

No. of posts : 934

Qualification :

Graduate / ITI / Diploma in relevant disciplines. All essential qualifications should have been acquired on full time basis from Universities/ Institutions recognized by UGC/AICTE /Govt. of India. All Diploma in Engineering qualifications should be of 3 years duration and also on full time basis and have been acquired from Universities/ Institutions recognized by UGC/AICTE /Govt. of India. ITI qualifications should be on full time basis and have been recognized by SCVT/ NCVT/ Govt. of India.

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates would altogether be required to apply online for registration through NSL website https://nmdcsteel.nmdc.co.in/ (link available on the “Careers” page of the website). The link will be available/activated altogether up to 11:59 PM of 08.05.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here