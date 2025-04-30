Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant managerial positions or career in NMDFC in 2025.
National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager and Executive Assistant in 2025.
Name of post : Deputy Manager (Company Secretary)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential:
1. Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate along with membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
2. Minimum 3 years’ experience in the relevant field in the supervisory level. (Experience to be reckoned as on 31.01.2025)
Desirable(Additional): CA/ICWA/LLB
Name of post : Assistant Manager (Project, Coordination & legal and Recovery)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
Essential: PG degree in arts/ Science/ Commerce/Agricultural Science/ Statistics/ Management/ Economics & Accountancy/Banking & Finance or Bachelor of Engineering (BE) from a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate.
Desirable(Additional): MBA/LLB
Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : PG degree in Commerce/Eco/Stat. From a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate
Desirable : CA/ICWA/MBA(Finance)
Name of post : Assistant Manager (HR & Admin)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
Essential : PG Degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relation/HR from recognized university/Institute with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate
Desirable: MBA/LLB/PG diploma in labour law
Name of post : Executive Assistant (General cadre)
No. of posts : 5
Qualification :
Essential :
1. Degree in Arts/ Science/Commerce.
2. Speed of 30wpm in typing (English/Hindi)
Desirable (Additional): Knowledge of application(MS-Office package)
How to apply :
Candidates should go to the NMDFCs website i.e. www.nmdfc.org.and click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab and “APPLY ONLINE”
Opening Date of applications: 03.05.2025
Closing Date of applications: 02.06.2025
Application Fees :
The candidates belonging to Unreserved Category (UR) /Others Backward Classes (OBC) are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 600/-((exclusive of GST ) for the post of Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager and Rs. 200/- (exclusive of GST) for the post of Executive Assistant. No fee will be charged from departmental candidates or those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD and Ex-Servicemen categories, subject to their submitting documents signed by the competent authority in favour of their claim
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here