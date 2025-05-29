Applications are invited for recruitment of 197 vacant positions or jobs in NPCIL in 2025.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistants and Stipendary Trainees in 2025. Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is a Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India. The Company got registration as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 in September 1987 with the objectives of operating atomic power plants and implementing atomic power projects for generation of electricity in pursuance of the schemes and programmes of the Government of India under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962. It also has equity participation in BHAVINI, another PSU of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) which implements Fast Breeder Reactors programme in the country. NPCIL is responsible for design, construction, commissioning and operation of nuclear power reactors. It is a MoU signing, profit making and dividend paying company with the highest level of credit rating (AAA rating by CRISIL and CARE). NPCIL is presently operating 24 commercial nuclear power reactors with an installed capacity of 8180 MW. The reactor fleet comprises two Boiling Water Reactors (BWRs), 20 Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) including one 100 MW PHWR at Rajasthan which is owned by DAE, Government of India and two VVER reactors of 1000 MW capacity each. The company has 8 more reactors under construction with a total capacity of 6800 MW.

Name of posts:

Stipendiary Trainees/ Scientific Assistant (Category-I)

Stipendiary Trainees/ Technician (Category-II)

Assistant Grade-I (HR)

Assistant Grade-I (F&A)

Assistant Grade-I (C&MM)

No. of posts :

Stipendiary Trainees/ Scientific Assistant (Category-I) : 11

Stipendiary Trainees/ Technician (Category-II) : 166

Assistant Grade-I (HR) : 9

Assistant Grade-I (F&A) : 6

Assistant Grade-I (C&MM) : 5

Eligibility Criteria : As per NPCIL norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.npcilcareers.co.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is 17th June 2025 till 16:00 hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

