Margherita( Ground Report): “Aaji ghor-bari-lora erilung. Kiba eta pabole, kiba eta eribo lagibo. ST aajuri aanibole duojn ulaisu Margherita loy,” declared Boby Dohutia, a resident of Assam’s easternmost corner, her voice echoing the fervor of thousands rallying for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

From elderly women leaning on sticks to young students, communities across Upper Assam are uniting in a fervent push for recognition, autonomy, and a secure future for their children.

“Ei boyakhot nija-nke pabolegiya, ki nu heruvabo lagiya, ulai aahisu nati-ntina hokolor babe, jati-tur premor babe,” said 89-year-old Deepanjali Moran, marching in Margherita’s torchlight rally, undeterred by age or politics.

For her and countless others, ST status represents a lifeline, a chance to escape the grinding struggle for livelihoods. Unaware of the political machinations swirling in Assam and Delhi, these protesters see only a glimmer of hope for their descendants.

Yet, this unified front faces a seismic threat from within. On Saturday, Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi unleashed a bombshell, accusing leaders of six indigenous communities — Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi, Deori, and Tea Tribes- of accepting bribes from the BJP-led state government to sabotage their own cause.

Speaking during his Jatiya Jagaran Yatra, Gogoi didn’t mince words: “I’m a protester myself, but some leaders of these communities have stopped agitating after taking money from Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pijush Hazarika. They even went to Delhi to protest, only to pocket more cash. Can we secure ST status this way? If we want it, all six communities must hit the highways together and force the BJP to act. But some leaders are cozying up to the BJP, letting them think they can buy us out. These sellouts must return to the people or be removed.”

Gogoi’s incendiary remarks, delivered amid his statewide ethnic awakening campaign, have deepened fissures within the movement, raising fears of a fractured front just months before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

His allegations drew a sharp retort from Dhiraj Gowala, president of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Association (ATTSA), who took to social media to challenge Gogoi’s claims: “Akhil Gogoi must name these leaders publicly. Such statements risk demoralizing organizations and people sacrificing their savings for this cause. I don’t doubt Gogoi’s claims, only a thief recognizes another thief. But I was stunned to hear about Raijor Dal’s massive rallies in Barpeta and Dhubri, allegedly funded by government money.”

This war of words underscores the internal rifts threatening to derail a movement critical for the socio-economic upliftment of Assam’s marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, protests are intensifying across eastern Assam. On September 3, the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) launched torchlight rallies in Talap, Tinsukia, drawing thousands under tight security.

By September 6, Margherita erupted in massive demonstrations, with protesters blocking roads and chanting against government inaction.

The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union and the Matak Students’ Union intensified the movement with large-scale processions in Sadiya and Tinsukia, vowing to continue their agitation until they secure ST status and Sixth Schedule autonomy.

These protests, part of a broader “serial movement,” reflect growing frustration over the BJP’s unfulfilled promises since 2016.

Gogoi’s Jatiya Jagaran Yatra, launched on August 20 from Sivasagar’s historic Rang Ghar, has evolved into a powerful mobilization drive, now sweeping toward Dhubri and western Assam.

Positioning itself as a clarion call for ethnic unity ahead of 2026, the yatra champions ST status, resolution of the foreigners’ issue, and protection of indigenous lands.

Gogoi has pledged that Raijor Dal, if elected, will grant ST status and full autonomous councils, framing it as a cornerstone for education, jobs, and cultural preservation.

“The BJP’s delays are political games,” he thundered at recent stops, urging supporters to reject “bought-out” leaders. The yatra’s growing crowds signal rising disillusionment with the ruling party, potentially reshaping Assam’s electoral landscape.

The Assam and central governments have remained tight-lipped amid the escalating protests and allegations, offering no response as of September 7, 2025.

As the state assembly prepares to discuss a detailed ST status report in its October–November session, critics like Congress leader Roselina Tirkey accuse the Himanta Biswa Sarma administration of “deceiving the public” and lacking any real intent to act.

The Centre’s stance that no constitutional provision exists for interim ST status has further stalled progress.

Community leaders have warned the BJP of a fierce electoral backlash in 2026 if it ignores their demands, repeating threats made during July and August rallies in Dibrugarh and Sivasagar.

As Assam’s ethnic fault lines tremble, the ST status agitation risks spiraling into a Manipur-like crisis. With protests surging and internal divisions widening, the stakes in India’s northeast have never been higher.