Guwahati: India beat defending champions Korea 4-1 on Sunday to lift the men’s Asia Cup at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

India drew first blood with Sukhjeet Singh striking within seconds.

And later Dilpreet Singh gave India a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Later in the second half skipper Harmanpreet Singh fired the ball into the circle, Rajinder got the slightest touch for Dilpreet, who hit the net giving India a 3-0 lead.

Later India used the Penalty Corner as Amir Rohidas connected with a shot into the bottom-left corner to give India a 4-0 lead.

Korea did score clawing one back through Son Dain, who enchased a PC.

India needed to ensure they didn’t get complacent and keep up the pressure.

And they didn’t disappoint.

India have been consistent in the tournament.

They inflicted a humiliating 7-0 defeat on China in their final Super 4s game to storm into the final of the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir on Saturday, September 6.

The Men in Blue had to find ways to zero in on goals from open play.

India making as many circle penetrations in the opening 7 min of the 1st quarter of @asia_hockey Asia cup hockey 2025 final. The circle penetrations lead to a penalty stroke, which India misses. Keeping Korea in the game. @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/ujqejBf0js — Dr. Adnan (@dr_adnann) September 7, 2025

While India leaned on Harmanpreet Singh for penalty corner conversions, with the trophy on the line, they will need to explore additional scoring options.

Korea, famous for their swift counter-attacks and disciplined structure, did challenge India’s strategy.