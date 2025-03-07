Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in Oil India Limited in 2025.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Contractual Geologist, Contractual Civil Engineer and Contractual Stores Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Contractual Geologist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Post Graduate in Geology /Applied Geology of 02 (two) years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.

(ii) Minimum 03 (three) years of post qualification work experience as Wellsite Geologist

Emoluments : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years. Upper age limit: 50 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview.

Name of post : Contractual Civil Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering of 04 (four) years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.

(ii) Minimum 03 (three) years of postqualification work experience of executing major building

/infrastructure /road related projects.

Emoluments : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years. Upper age limit: 50 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview.

Name of post : Contractual Stores Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Bachelors degree in Engineering (Any discipline) of 04 (four) years duration from a Govt. recognised institute.

(ii) Minimum 05 (five) years of post qualification work experience as Stores Officer/Stores Keeper/ Stores Executive in any reputed organisation dealing in manufacturing/engineering activity.

OR

(i) MBA (Any specialization) from a Govt. recognized institute.

(ii) Minimum 05 (five) years of post qualification work experience as Stores Officer/Stores Keeper/ Stores Executive in any reputed organisation dealing in manufacturing/engineering activity.

Emoluments : Rs. 85,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years. Upper age limit: 50 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 21st March 2025. Time of Registration is from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. The venue is in Mahanadi Basin Project (erstwhile Bay Exploration Project), Oil India Limited, IDCO Towers, 3rd Floor, Janapath, Bhubaneswar-751022, Odisha, India.

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals

while reporting for the Walk-in-Interview for recruitment of the above posts in 2025 :

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential

qualification(s) and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if

applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable.

g) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working

in any organization.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as

mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here