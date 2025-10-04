Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in Physical Research Laboratory in 2025.

Physical Research Laboratory is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Technical Assistant and Technician-B in 2025.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 2

Mechanical : 2

Electrical : 2

Computer Science / IT : 3

Electronics : 1

Pay : Level 7, Rs. 44,900 – Rs. 1,42,400

Qualification : First Class Diploma in relevant branch of Engineering from a recognized state board

Name of post : Technician-B

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Turner : 2

Machinist : 1

Electronics Mechanic : 2

Electrician : 2

Plumber : 1

Mechanic Refrigeration & Air Conditioning : 1

Pay : Level 3, Rs. 21,700 – Rs. 69,100

Qualification : Matric (SSC /SSLC / 10th Std. Pass) plus ITI / NTC / NAC in Electrician trade from NCVT

Age Limit : 18 – 35 Years as on 31.10.2025 (Maximum 40 years for SC/ST Candidates and 38 years for

OBC (NCL) candidates, against post reserved for these category)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.prl.res.in/

Closing Date & Time of ON-LINE Registration: 31st October 2025

Application Fees :

There is a non-refundable Application Fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) for Technician-B. Initially, all applicants have to uniformly pay Rs. 500/- as application-fee including candidates belonging to fee-exempted categories (Women/SC/ST/PwBD/ExS). However, Candidates belonging to fee exemption category (Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen) will be refunded full application fee, if he/she attends the written test and UR/EWS/OBC candidates will be refunded Rs. 400/-, if

he/she attends the written test

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here