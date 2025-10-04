Applications are invited for recruitment of 47 vacant positions or career in RGNAU in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in 2025.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Aviation Science Courses : 2

Management or Business Administration Courses : 2

Engineering and Technology Courses : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU)

Pay Scale : Level 14 of Pay Matrix Rs.1,44,200-2,18,200/-

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 15

Discipline wise vacancies :

Aviation Science Courses : 6

Management or Business Administration Courses : 3

Engineering and Technology Courses : 6

Eligibility Criteria : As per Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU)

Pay Scale : Level 13A of Pay Matrix Rs.1,31,100-2,16,600/-

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 27

Discipline wise vacancies :

Aviation Science Courses : 11

Management or Business Administration Courses : 12

Engineering and Technology Courses : 4

Eligibility Criteria : As per Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU)

Pay Scale : Level 10 of Pay Matrix Rs.57,700-1,82,400/-

How to apply :

Interested candidates have to submit ONLINE APPLICATION FORM made available in the University website following the instructions given therein before the last date of application. The Link for online application is https://rgnaurec.samarth.edu.in/.

The last date for submission of online application is 30th November 2025

Application Fees :

General/OBC/EWS : Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/PwD : Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here