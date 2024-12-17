Applications are invited for recruitment of over 13000 vacant positions or career in SBI in 2024.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in 2024.

Name of post : Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)

No. of posts : 13735

Essential Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or also any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government.

Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should also ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2024.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2024

Candidates can altogether apply for vacancies in one State/UT only. Candidates can also appear for the test only once under this recruitment project.

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State/UT, should also be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT (mentioned in the under given vacancy table against each state/UT).

The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of selection process.

It will be conducted after qualifying the online Main examination but before joining the

Bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment.

Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test.

There is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer / Inter State Transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited

Age Limit : Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.04.2024, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1996 and not later than 01.04.2004 (both days inclusive)

Selection Procedure :

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the through Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings

Last date for submission of applications altogether is January 7, 2025

Application Fees :

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XS/DXS : Nil

General/ OBC/ EWS : Rs 750/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here