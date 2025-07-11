Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of General Manager (IS Audit), Assistant Vice President (IS Audit) and Deputy Manager (IS Audit) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : General Manager (IS Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Basic Education Qualifications

Essential: B.E/B. Tech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology / Information Security/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/ Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

MCA or M. Tech/ M.Sc. in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/Information Security/ Electronics/ Electronic & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt of India/ approved by Govt Regulatory Bodies

Other Qualifications :

Essential: CISA, CEH, ISO 27001:LA (All 3 certificates are Mandatory & should be Valid as on the date of Interview) CISA issued by ISACA, USA, CEH issued by EC Council, USA & ISO 27001 Lead Auditor issued by only accredited Certification Bodies (NABCB – National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies).

Desirable: CISSP by ISC2, MBA from recognized institute/university. Both are optional in nature

Experience :

Essential Experience: Minimum 15 years’ experience in BFSI / IT / Information Security Consultancy on IS Audit / Cyber Security Audit. Out of 15 years experience, minimum 10 years’ experience should be in leadership role.

Preferred Experience: Experience in handling Red Team exercise / VA-PT preferred.

Name of post : Assistant Vice President (IS Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Basic Education Qualifications : B.E. / B.Tech. in Computer Science / Software Engineering / IT / Electronics or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) with minimum 50% score from a University / Institution / Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

Other Qualification :

Essential: CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) by ISACA USA & ISO 27001:2022 LA by NABCB (Both the certificates are Mandatory & should be Valid as on the date of Interview)

Desirable: CEH By EC Council USA / CISSP by ISC2

Experience :

Essential: Minimum 6 years’ experience in BFSI / IT / Information Security Consultancy with 3 years experience in IS Audit / Cyber Security Audit / Information Security Consultancy.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (IS Audit)

No. of posts : 1

Basic Education Qualifications : B.E. / B.Tech. in Computer Science / Software Engineering / IT / Electronics or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) with minimum 50% score from a University / Institution / Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

Other Qualification :

Essential: CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) by ISACA USA (The certificate is Mandatory & should be Valid as on the date of Interview)

Desirable: CEH By EC Council USA.

Experience :

Essential: Minimum 4 years’ experience in BFSI / IT / Information Security Consultancy with 2 years experience in IS Audit / Cyber Security Audit / Information Security Consultancy

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2025-26-05/apply

Online Registration of Application & Payment of Fees: From 11.07.2025 To 31.07.2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS /OBC candidates.

There is no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



