Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Vice President (Investor Relations) on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Vice President (Investor Relations)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory: PGDM/PGDBM/MBA or its equivalent from recognized university/ college.

Preferred: Specialization in Finance will be preferred.

Experience :

Mandatory :

Minimum 15 years post qualification work experience in investment banking/ investor relations/ corporate finance roles. At least 5-year investor relations experience in BFSI.

Preferred : Experience in analyzing financial statements and ratios used in banking, preparing financial models and presentations and familiarity to various RBI and SEBI guidelines and capital market will be preferred

Age : Minimum 40 years & Maximum 45 years

Job Roles :

Investor interaction management:

Maintaining an exhaustive database of incoming meeting requests from bankers, fund houses and brokerages; screen profile of investors and arrange for interactions with the Top Management; detailed profiling of investors to the Top Management for information prior to an interaction; collect and compile supporting data from different departments and prepare the talk tracks, as and when required; ensure adherence to post-interaction compliances.

Annual Rating Surveillance:

Independently manage requests for information for annual rating exercise by all empaneled domestic and foreign rating agencies; facilitate interactions of the analysts and rating committee members with the Top Management of the Bank; review and assess draft rating reports and verify any factual inaccuracies or inadvertent data disclosures; analyze and summarize the rating reports of all the rating agencies for the major peer Banks and present to the Top Management; periodic review of updates, if any, on the ratings.

Shareholding analysis:

Track shareholding pattern of the Bank, analyze actions on the stock by major shareholders and present the same to the Top Management on a periodic basis.

Presentations for quarterly and annual closing:

Pivotal role in preparing the presentation for the quarterly closing; assess the information requirements of the analyst and investor community in the backdrop of some new regulations/ evolving scenario; formulate disclosure theme and prepare the presentation deck.

Analysis of market commentary on the Bank and its peers:

Analyze the reports by various analysts on the Bank and also its peers and share a summary of the key points to the Top Management on a quarterly basis as well as from time to time.

Arrangements for investor interactions and analyst calls/ meets:

Liaise with all internal stakeholders for arrangement of analyst calls and meets; take timely approvals from relevant authorities for the smooth conduct of the event; ensure strict adherence to processes as per laid

down protocols.

Any other ad-hoc projects:

There may be ad-hoc analytical or strategic projects from time-to-time; Full time involvement in the team for capital fund raise exercise, as and when it happens.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for recruitment of the above posts in SBI in 2025 through the Bank’s official website https://bank.sbi/web/careers

Last date for submission of applications is 13th February 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS /OBC candidates

There is no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here